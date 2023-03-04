Twist in Meghalaya Politics: HSPDP Withdraws Support From NPP

In a major twist in the Meghalaya politics, on March 3, the non-NPP-BJP alliance failed to form the government after two Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) MLAs extended their support to Conrad Sangma-led NPP at the last minute.

According to sources, the two HSPDP MLAs namely Shakliar Warjri (Mawthadraishan) and Methodius Dkhar (Mawshynrut) were not present at the meeting led by the United Democratic Party (UDP) to form a non-NPP-BJP government, later in the evening it was learnt that the two MLAs handed over letters of support to the National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma.

Reacting to the support extended by the two HSPDP MLAs, KP Pangniang, President of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), has sent a letter to the NPP President Conrad Sangma, withdrawing support from the NPP party in forming the government.

In his letter, Pangniang said, “The HSPDP did not authorize the two MLAs to lend support to the formation of your government as we have seen through media report. The party has no role in this affair and therefore withdraws our support to your party”.

It is to be noted that the NPP chief Conrad K Sangma on Friday evening had already submitted the letter of support to the state Governor, Phagu Chauhan signed by 32 MLAs of the NPP, BJP, HSPDP and two Independent to form the Government in alliance with the NPP.

Conrad Sangma will be sworn-in for his second term as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday. According to reports the ceremony will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.