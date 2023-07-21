Two Held On Extortion Charges With Toy Pistol in Kohima
The Kohima police apprehended two individuals for allegedly posing as members of the NSCN-K (Nikki) and extorting funds from business establishments at Lerie Colony in Nagaland.
According to media reports, both of the individuals Shakulo Thong (22) and Thohrü (28), were apprehended from Officers' Hill and Lerie (CRPF Camp area).
The police acted swiftly and recovered a toy pistol from their possession. Shakulo Thong hails from Sendenyu village in Tseminyu district, Nagaland, while Thohrü belongs to Chowainu village in Senapati district, Manipur.
In a separate incident on July 19, the Kohima police carried out two remarkable seizures at the inter-state police check gate in Khuzama, confiscating a staggering 2,070 grams of suspected heroin valued at over Rs 2.17 crore.
The drugs, ingeniously concealed in 169 soap cases, were being transported via dumper trucks. As a result of these operations, five individuals - Subash Bista (27), Amusana Singh (37), Abdul Ahmed (30), Losii Payio, and Manikho, all from various regions - were arrested and cases were registered against them under the NDPS Act at the Khuzama police station.
This month, the Kohima police have achieved a record haul of 346 soap cases, containing a total of 4,137 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 4.34 crore. The authorities' relentless efforts in curbing illicit activities have garnered appreciation from the public, ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Kohima and surrounding areas.