Uneasy Calm Prevails in Manipur, AR Team Fired Upon By Armed Men; 1 Injured

An uneasy calm prevailed after a group of armed men (unknown) fired at Assam Rifles Column on area domination at around 11 am on Wednesday. This comes after a curfew was relaxed in violence-ravaged Manipur on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, the firing incident was reported at Dolaithabi, located at the Imphal East District of Manipur.
A source from the Security forces, one Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot injury; however, he was safely evacuated to Military Hospital in a helicopter.
The injured jawan is currently treated at the said Military hospital. More details to follow.
Notably, the officials on Wednesday announced the relaxation of curfew for a period of six hours in 11 districts of Manipur, including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Jiribam, as no new incidents of violence were reported in the state.