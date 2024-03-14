Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely to Bring Rainfall Across NE India

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for rainfall activity in the Northeastern region over the next five days. Highlighting the influence of a cyclonic circulation and a trough, the weather department provided a detailed update.
The cyclonic circulation, previously located over east Assam, has shifted to northeast Assam at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level. Simultaneously, a trough extends from Gangetic West Bengal to the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, passing through Odisha at a height of 0.9 kilometers above mean sea level.
Forecast for Days 1-3 indicates light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated instances of light rain expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Days 4 to 5 are likely to see continued light rain, particularly in isolated areas of the aforementioned states.
A warning for Day 1 highlights the potential risk of thunderstorms and lightning strikes at isolated locations within Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.
This weather forecast emphasizes the importance for residents and authorities to remain vigilant and prepared for potential rainfall and associated weather phenomena in the upcoming days.