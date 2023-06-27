World Bank Approves $391 Million for Healthcare, Economy in Assam & Tripura
The World Bank has approved USD 391 million in a bid to improve healthcare facilities and economic opportunities for the people of the northeastern states of Assam and Tripura.
The Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project worth USD 251 million will improve access to high-quality secondary healthcare services in Assam and directly serve at least 1.8 million people, the World Bank said.
On the other hand, the project is aimed at increasing access to comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services and improving treatment and management of non-communicable diseases.
The project will also upgrade up to 10 lower-level facilities to district hospitals in essential districts and strengthen the capacity of nurses and healthcare managers for better service delivery.
Further, the Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project which is worth USD 140 million aims at promoting socioeconomic development and quality of life of 1,42,000 households in select tribal blocks and territories where tribal communities live and work.