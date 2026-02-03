Yumnam Khemchand Singh Named Manipur CM as BJP’s Choice Emerges

Senior BJP leader and former Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party as its nominee for the post of Chief Minister of Manipur, a state under President’s Rule for nearly a year, after he was elected leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting held in New Delhi, following the resignation of N Biren Singh amid prolonged ethnic violence.

The Chief Minister’s post in Manipur has remained vacant since February 9, 2025, when N Biren Singh stepped down after months of ethnic unrest in the state. Presidential Rule was imposed shortly thereafter, placing the administration under the Centre’s control. The President's Rule in Manipur is set to end later in February, and the decision comes ahead of it.

The BJP formally announced Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s name for appointment as Chief Minister after he was elected as the legislature party leader of the Manipur BJP. The decision was taken during a meeting of party leaders in New Delhi, marking a key political development in the state following an extended period of central rule.

Meanwhile, Nemcha Kipgen, a woman Kuki leader and former minister, is expected to be named as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur in the new government, PTI reported, citing sources. Reports also claim that the new government will have another Deputy Chief Minister, likely from the Naga People's Front (NPP).

Yumnam Khemchand Singh

A seasoned legislator, Khemchand Singh is a two-time MLA from the Singjamei Assembly constituency, having won the seat in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. He gained prominence in March 2017 when he was elected Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Khemchand Singh served a full five-year term as Speaker, a role that placed him at the centre of legislative functioning during a crucial phase in the state’s political journey. His selection comes at a time when Manipur continues to navigate political uncertainty and the aftermath of ethnic violence.