North Guwahati: 9-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Brahmaputra River

9-year-old girl child reportedly went missing in Amingaon of North Guwahati on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the 9-year-old kid went missing near the Brahmaputra river in Amingaon this morning.

Sources informed that the mishap took place after the little girl went to take a bath at the Brahmaputra river on Sunday morning with her mother.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have immediately carried out a search operation to find the drowned kid in the Brahmaputra river.