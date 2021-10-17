North Guwahati: 9-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Brahmaputra River
9-year-old girl child reportedly went missing in Amingaon of North Guwahati on Sunday morning.
According to sources, the 9-year-old kid went missing near the Brahmaputra river in Amingaon this morning.
Sources informed that the mishap took place after the little girl went to take a bath at the Brahmaputra river on Sunday morning with her mother.
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have immediately carried out a search operation to find the drowned kid in the Brahmaputra river.