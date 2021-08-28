Northeast: 61 Police Officers Pass Out Of NEPA

61 police officers belonging to different northeast states have passed out from the North Eastern Police Academy.

As per reports, the police officers completed the 48th Basic Course that had kickstarted last September.

“A total of 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police from Arunachal Pradesh, 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police from Tripura, 5 Sub-Inspectors from Manipur, 10 Sub-Inspectors from Sikkim and 20 Sub-Inspectors from Meghalaya Home Guards and Civil Defence including 12 women officers graduated on Friday,” a spokesperson of NEPA told PTI.

The police officers were trained in modules of police science, legal studies, and social science and also in outdoor training. Further, a jungle camp was conducted wherein cordon and search operations, ambush and counter-ambush, raid, seizure were carried out.

Thereafter the trainees underwent training on horse riding, swimming, first aid, and motor vehicle driving.

The officers also successfully acquired the Post Graduate Diploma in “Police Administration and Investigation” from the Sardar Patel University of Police, Security, and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

Funded by the Union Home Ministry, the NEPA is dedicated to imparting training to the police personnel of the North Eastern States and also from across the country.

The Academy has also been given the responsibility of training police officers of neighbouring countries – Bangladesh and Myanmar, he said.

Since its inception in 1978, NEPA has conducted 47 basic courses and 3,771 trainees have passed out.