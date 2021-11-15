Noted Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies at 99

Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness. He was 99.

Purandare, an authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was diagnosed with pneumonia week ago and was admitted to the city’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he died.

He was on ventilator support in the hospital’s intensive care unit after being diagnosed with pneumonia owing to advanced age. Purandare’s health deterioarted on Sunday and he had been in an extremely critical condition since then, the doctor said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare.

“I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered,” he said.

PM Modi further said that Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history and he had interacted with him very closely over the years.

“Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back had addressed his centenary year programme,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on due to his extensive works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: Delhi: 4 Injured In Another Incident Of Fire In Nangloi