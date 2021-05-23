Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar Arrested In Murder Case

Two-time Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday morning for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler.

Police were on the lookout for Sushil Kumar and they nabbed him in Mundka along with a co-accused Ajay.

“A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell,” Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read: 8 DNLA Militants Killed In Karbi Anglong Encounter

According to several reports, police had state that Sushil Kumar and his associates assaulted Sagar Rana, 23, and his two friends on May 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. All three were hospitalised. Rana later succumbed to his injuries.

Apart from Sushil Kumar and Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others have also been named in the case. A non-bailable warrant was issued against them.

Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of rupees 1 lakh for Kumar, who was on a run since May 4.

The Olympic winner Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in 2012 London Olympics.

Also Read: First Oxygen Express For Assam To Arrive Today