Omicron Cases In India Crosses 100 Mark, Maharashtra Reports Most Cases

Worryingly, at least two reported Omicron cases from Maharashtra were found to be from children – a three-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl.

India’s total Omicron count crossed the 100 mark on Friday and stood at 101 cases, according to the health ministry.

As many as 11 states and union territories have reported cases of the new variant of the coronavirus so far with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases.

Notably, Maharashtra accounts for 32 cases, followed by Delhi at 22. Rajasthan has so far reported 17 cases while Karnataka and Telangana have reported eight each. 5 cases each were reported from Gujarat and Kerala, whereas West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported one case each, according to a list released by the government.

Calling for caution, the health ministry informed that the caseload was rising rapidly. It further warned that 19 districts were at high risk of a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal further said that 91 countries so far had reported cases of Omicron which first emerged from South Africa. He also lauded the nation’s Covid-19 vaccine drive.

