Omicron Cases Rise To 1,525 In India, 27,553 Fresh Cases Recorded

A total of 1,525 people have contracted the new strain of the Covid-19 virus, Omicron in India since the first case was reported in November, Health Ministry said.

Most cases were out of them were reported from Maharashtra and Delhi with 460 and 351 respectively. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have all reported more than 100 cases of the new variant, ANI reported.

Notably, 23 states in India have reported the fast-spreading Omicron strain while a further 560 people have reportedly been discharged after recovering.

List Taken From Twitter, Courtesy ANI

Apart from that, India reported a total of 27,553 fresh infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1,22,801 in the country. India also reported 284 deaths during that time.

The country also reported a 21 percent jump in new Covid-19 cases

