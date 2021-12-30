Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961

India on Thursday reported a total of 961 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 320 have recovered, the Health Ministry data said.

Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65, Telangana 62, Tamil Nadu 45 and Karnataka 34. Other states and Union territories which have reported cases of the new variant are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

The active cases comprise 0.24 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,43,83,22,742, with 63,91,282 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

