Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961

By Pratidin Bureau
India on Thursday reported a total of 961 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 320 have recovered, the Health Ministry data said. 

Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65, Telangana 62, Tamil Nadu 45 and Karnataka 34. Other states and Union territories which have reported cases of the new variant are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab. 

The active cases comprise 0.24 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the ministry said.

Related News

Assam: 4 Poachers Arrested In Lumding Along With Arms

Kalicharan Maharaj, Who Insulted Mahatma Gandhi Arrested…

Dhubri: 8 Staff of SBI Test Positive for COVID-19

Silchar: Huge Cache of Foreign Cigarettes Seized in Cachar

Additionally, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,43,83,22,742, with 63,91,282 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Manipur Imposes Night Curfew Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

You might also like
Assam

Zubeen Recalls Tarun Gogoi as a Legend

Assam

“Every person will get an opportunity to approach the Foreigners Tribunal” : Rajnath…

Assam

Ghy-North Ghy Ropeway Closed due to Technical Error

National

Kerala Floods: Kerala Govt To Open Shutters Of Idukki Dam

Top Stories

On Duty Cop Run Over By Truck

Top Stories

PLA-MP Militant Who Ambushed, Killed Assam Rifles Jawan Arrested