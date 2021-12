Omicron Threat: Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai from Dec 30 to Jan 7

Amid the Omicron scare, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai from December 30 to January 7, said police.

New Year’s celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 Dec to January 7 has been prohibited.

With 85 new cases of Omicron reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the state’s tally rose to 252.

