On Lachit Divas, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan

On the occasion of Lachit Divas on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Lachit Borphukan.

PM Modi had tweeted that Lachit Borphukan was the torchbearer of valour, honour, and the upholder of the culture of Assam.

Today, on Lachit Diwas, I pay tributes to the brave Lachit Borphukan. He is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam. He remained committed to the ideals of equality, justice and dignity for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had also tweeted to pay his tributes.

He wrote, “I bow in reverence to the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of LachitDiwas. A strong leader and an epitome of bravery, Bir Lachit Borphukan’s heroics will continue to inspire generations to fight for the pride and sovereignty of their motherland”.

Lachit Borphukan is known for defeating the Mughal army on the banks of the Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. November 24 is celebrated as Lachit Divas throughout the state.

