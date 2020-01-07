Oppose CAA and Fight Unitedly: PK Mahanta to Party Workers

Former Chief Minister of Assam and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta urged all the party workers and members to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and asked to fight against it unitedly.

Addressing a meeting of exchanging views with the grassroot workers at AGP headquarter in Guwahati, Mahanta also criticized the leadership of the party. He said, “They should have stood with the party and oppose CAA but what they did is that they participated in the rally supporting the act.”

He also said that if anyone wants to support CAA then they can join BJP.

Reacting on the shutdown of its office in order to stop the party workers to conduct the meeting, Mahanta said that this is undemocratic and we will take a resolution on this issue.

He also said that the party should be rescued from the utilization of BJP.