Assam: Over 1 Thousand Passengers Stranded In Dhubri Due To Boat Ban

Over one thousand passengers from South Salmara Mankachar and Meghalaya, who arrived in Dhubri via river way on Monday, were left stranded after the state government banned the operation of all single-engine boats from plying on Brahmaputra.

The stranded passengers said that boats from South Salmara Mankachar arrived in Dhubri town on Monday morning after which the Dhubri District restricted themselves from plying further due to the state government’s order following the Nimatighat boat tragedy that took place last week.

As per reports, most of the passengers came to Dhubri for treatment and other official works.

Protests erupted soon after at the Jogomnaya Ghat area of the town, after which the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, Anbaumuthan MP reached the spot and allowed seven boats to ferry on emergency basis but only after installing a marine engine.

It is to mention that everyday more than two hundred single-engine boats ply through 12 river routes over river Brahmaputra to Dhubri town.

The Nimatighat accident took place on Wednesday due to a collision with another ferry. The capsized ferry was carrying 92 passengers, of which 89 were rescued, two died and one person still missing.