Padma Awardee Uddhab Bharali Booked for Allegedly Raping Minor

Padma awardee Uddhab Bharali booked for allegedly raping an adopted minor girl. The Assam Police has registered a case against the Padma Awardee under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

According to the FIR, the victim accused that her foster father sexually harassed her for a year.

However, the Gauhati High Court granted the accused an interim bail.

The case was registered by the Assam Police against Uddhab Bharali based on a complaint from a chief judicial magistrate who was briefed by the district legal services authority.

Police informed, “We cannot comment on the matter as it is subjudice. However, investigation in the case is underway.”

While granting bail, justice Arun Dev Choudhury said that the alleged offence by the accused was “serious in nature”.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently lodged in a children’s home, under special police protection.

The high court summoned case diary on the case on January 7.

