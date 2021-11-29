Parliament Winter Session From Today, Farm Laws Repeal, Crypto Bills In Focus

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday (November 29) and the focus is on the Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws as Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on the first day.

The Parliament session is expected to be a stormy one the opposition has vowed to corner the government over the farmer’s demand for the law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other issues such as inflation.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the three laws will be repealed, the farmers said they will not believe him until it is actually repealed in the Parliament.

Besides the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, 26 other Bills are listed for introduction during the month-long session in Parliament. The Winter Session of Parliament will be held between November 29 and December 23.

One of the key Bills include the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session. The Bill seeks to provide for the protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority for the same. It was brought to Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the joint committee.

Below are some other Bills likely to be tabled during the Winter Session –

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020,

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Cantonment Bill, 2021

The Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021

The Emigration Bill, 2021

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021

The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, 2021

The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021

The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Transport University Bill, 2021

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

The Mediation Bill, 2021

