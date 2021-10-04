Uncategorized

Peace Necessary For NE’s Development: Vice President

By Pratidin Bureau

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday stated that peace is the prerequisite for peace and development in the Northeastern region.

Laying the foundation for the Shillong-Dawki road project, the Vice President expressed his happiness that insurgency has reduced in the state and that all measures should be taken including having dialogues with rebel groups to ensure that insurgency is completely eliminated and they join peace process.

The Vice President noted that due to insurgency activities across the region, earlier, developments in fields of health, employment, opportunity and connectivity.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also workshop on ‘Changing Role of North Eastern Council in Development of North Eastern Region’ and attend a cultural programme at Raj Bhavan followed by interaction with achievers.

