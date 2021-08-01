NationalSportsTop Stories

Tokyo Olympics: P.V. Sindhu To Fight For Bronze Today

By Pratidin Bureau

Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu who lost her shot for Gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday will compete for the bronze on Sunday.

Sindhu had beaten Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-Ying at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then Tai Tzu-Ying has defeated the Indian nine-time and struck her down finally in the semi-finals yesterday.

Sindhu will fight China’s He Bingjao for the bronze on Sunday.

Related News

200 Taliban Militants Killed In US Airstrike

Assam Reports 784 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.86 %

15 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

India Men’s Hockey Team Demolishes Great Britain 3-1,…

“It’s a bit sad that I am not on the winning side, but I have one more match to go. I need to keep my tempo going, recover soon and come back on Sunday,” Sindhu was quoted as saying in The Hindu report, admitting that her opponent hardly committed any unforced error.

Also Read: Manipuri Film To Be Made On Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu’s Life

You might also like
Assam

Repatriation of illegal immigrants has begun

Sports

Indian bags gold in men’s 10,000 metre race at Gouden Spike meeting

Assam

Guwahati: CID Seized Banned Drugs, One Arrested

World

Google, Twitter and Facebook faces President Trump’s wrath

Election 2021

‘Love Jihad’ Law Will Be Implemented In Assam As Well: Shivraj Singh

Health

Shillong Under Lockdown For Two Days