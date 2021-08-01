Tokyo Olympics: P.V. Sindhu To Fight For Bronze Today

Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu who lost her shot for Gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday will compete for the bronze on Sunday.

Sindhu had beaten Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-Ying at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then Tai Tzu-Ying has defeated the Indian nine-time and struck her down finally in the semi-finals yesterday.

Sindhu will fight China’s He Bingjao for the bronze on Sunday.

“It’s a bit sad that I am not on the winning side, but I have one more match to go. I need to keep my tempo going, recover soon and come back on Sunday,” Sindhu was quoted as saying in The Hindu report, admitting that her opponent hardly committed any unforced error.