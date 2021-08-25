People Who Ignored Advice To Avoid Sensitive Social Media Posts Arrested: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
sarma

As Assam is a sensitive state, the state government requested people to avoid social media posts that could fuel communal tension, but some people who did not listen were arrested, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, the CM said, “Assam is a very sensitive state so we requested people to avoid sensitive posts on social media that could spread communal tensions. Some people did not listen to us so we arrested them.”

Assam Police on August 21 had arrested 14 people for making posts on social media sites regarding the activities of the terrorist group Taliban.

The minister further added that “I am happy that even Assam’s Muslim community has supported these arrests. Many people are on the watchlist. We have counselled some people and they have deleted their posts. We have only arrested those who showed violent intent in their posts.”

Special Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh advised people to be conscious on social media platforms and be cautious while posting or liking any post.

Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, seizing the presidential palace and taking control of Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani escaped from the country. (ANI)

