PhyGital is the New Normal in post-COVID scenario: Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury in 5th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture

PhyGitalisation, the blending of physical and digital is the new age that will establish a new normal in Post-COVID scenario.

This was spoken by Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury in the 5th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture 2021 on Monday held at Gauhati University.

Prof. Chowdhury said, “There is an amplification of PhyGital events where the programmes are planned blending both physical and digital. Starting from the digital events of all brands like organising e-concerts, literature fest or any webinar where resource persons like Salman Rushdie or Shashi Tharoor go digital making them available in no time. Therefore, PhyGital will make a new era ahead and establish as a new normal in post-COVID scenario”.

He noted how digitization has helped the media sector to report during the pandemic through different online platforms and how MoJo (Mobile Journalism) has remained a successful tool in reporting during this crisis situation.

The Media lecture was delivered by Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury, Secretary, Global Media Education Councilon the topic ‘COVID Impact on Media and Entertainment: Possible Trends Ahead’ organised by Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Department of Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University.

Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) is a Guwahati-based NITI Aayog registered educational and research non-profit organization established in 2015.

The Trust has pioneered the Anti-Medical Terrorism movement in the region, working studiously for the patients’ rights and responsibilities since its inception with a mission mode of recognizing ‘Right to Health’ as one of the Fundamental Rights in the Indian Constitution.

“Media practitioners must come forward for convergence media to adapt with this new normal of PhyGital world; and for which, media educators bears a huge responsibility to come up with newer ideas in the field ofconvergencemedia” added Chowdhury, who was also the former Pro Vice Chancellor, Adamas University, Kolkata; Dean, Symbiosis, Pune; Amity University, Mumbai, Pearl Academy & Whistling Woods International.

Prof. Pratap J Handique, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University (GU) formally inaugurated the lecture and also released a book “GyaponGabesona” written by Dr Anamika Ray and Dr.Ankuran Dutta on communication research which is published by the State Book Board, Govt of West Bengal.

During his inaugural speech, Prof. Handique focused on the importance of media and the emerging web-led forms of media during and post-COVID scenario; and appreciated the effort put forward both by the Trust and the department in organising this Media lecture of significance every year without any fail.

Shri Rajat Baran Mahanta, Vice Chair of the Trust while delivering his welcome speech emphasised on contribution of the Trust in community development works. He said, “The Trust has played a proactive role during and post-COVID world by working for the mass awareness through the development of various materials like – a National Document popularly called ‘COVID Katha’, ‘Beyond COVID’, ‘Kiting High’ – a comic book for children on COVID-19’, ‘MOTIVATION’ for students’ mental health during COVID and other community awareness works in collaboration with various development organisations including UNICEF, etc.”

