PM Modi Condoles The Demise Of Padma Shri Shanti Devi

Padma Shri awardee and social worker Shanti Devi passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur in Odisha’s Rayagada district. She was 87 years old.

Apart from Padma Shri, Shanti Devi was also felicitated with the Jamunalal Bazaz Award and Radhanath Rath Peace Award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her passing away saying that she will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove the suffering and created a healthier as well as just society, he added.

The PM wrote on Twitter, “Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti”.

