PM Modi Conferred With Bhutan’s Highest Civilian Award

By Pratidin Bureau
It further said that his Majesty had highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Bhutan’s highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Friday on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Lotay Tshering, the Prime Minister of Bhutan said on social media that he was overjoyed when his Majesty pronounced his Excellency Narendra Modi’s name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan’s Office said in a statement on Facebook, “Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person”.

He then went on to wish his countrymen on the National Day of Bhutan.

