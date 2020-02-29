PM Modi Distributes Assistive Aids in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed assistive devices to senior citizens. Addressing a rally at Pragyaraj in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “During the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organized, and such mega camps were very rare. Our government has set up about 9000 camps in different parts of the country in the last five years.”

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that it’s the government’s responsibility that everyone should get justice. This is also the basis for sabka saath sabka vikaas. It is with this thought that our government is working to better the lives of each and every section of society adding that it is the first priority to look after the interest of 130 crore citizens, Modi said.

The Prime Minister will also lay a foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot. Saying about the expressway, Modi Tweeted, “This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state. Next-gen infrastructure for a better tomorrow.”

He further reiterated that the Samajik Adhikarta Shivir at Pragyaraj will be among the biggest assistive aid camps for senior citizens and differently-abled people saying it is a part of their efforts to ensure a better quality of living for them.

According to a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, it said, “To mark one year of the PM-Kisan scheme, the PM will launch 10,000 farmers’ producer organizations all over the country at Chitrakoot today.”

Nearly 86 percent of farmers are small and marginal with average land holdings in the country being less than 1.1 hectares.

PM Modi will also launch a drive for distribution of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) under the PM-KISAN scheme.