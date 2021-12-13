NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Pays Tribute To 2001 Parliament Attack Martyrs

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to all the security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001 in the dreadful terror attack on the Parliament.  

All of the five terrorists who attacked the Parliament that day were gunned down by the security forces. In the attack, eight security personnel and a gardener were killed.

The PM took to Twitter to pay tributes to the brave souls who lost their lives on that unfortunate day. He wrote, “I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen”.

