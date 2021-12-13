Uttarakhand: 8-Time MLA and former Minister Harbans Kapoor Dies at 75

Former Uttarakhand minister and eight-time MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away on Monday in Dehradun. He was 75.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, though unconfirmed media reports state he died of a heart attack.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief on the demise of Harbans Kapoor. Describing him as a simple and soft-spoken person, Dhami said, “While imbibing political values, he was always vocal about the development of his constituency. Winning the assembly elections for eight consecutive times proves his popularity.”

Harbans Kapoor represented the Dehradun Cantt constituency in the state legislative assembly. He served as the Speaker from 2007 to 2012.

