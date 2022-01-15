PM Modi To Interact With Over 150 Startups Today

Meanwhile, the PMO said that each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister on the allotted theme in the interaction. It further said that Prime Minister Modi is a firm believer in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact and address more than 150 startups on Saturday as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. PM Modi will hold the meet from 10.30 am via video conferencing.

The event is being hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The week-long event is being held from January 10 to 16, reported ANI.

The event marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative and aims to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country.

An official statement said, “Startups from various sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc will be part of this interaction”.

“More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development,” it added.

It further added, “This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016. The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups”.

The PMO also said that this has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country.

