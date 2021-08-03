PM Modi To Invite Entire Indian Olympic Contingent To Red Fort On Independence Day

The entire Indian Olympics contingent will be invited to the Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

Before the programme, the prime minister will personally meet and interact with all the athletes at his residence.

Earlier today, PM Modi had lauded the efforts of Indian sportspersons who are participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He also highlighted the fact that this time, the highest number of players qualified for the games.

“This time, the highest number of players from India have qualified in the Olympics. Remember, this has been done while battling the biggest disaster of 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only qualified but also giving tough competition,” he said while virtually addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat.

“The zeal, passion and spirit of Indian players are at the highest level. This confidence comes when the right talent is identified and is encouraged. This confidence comes when the systems change and become transparent. This new confidence is becoming the hallmark of New India,” the Prime Minister added.