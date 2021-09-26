HealthNationalTop Stories

PM Modi To Rollout Digital Health Mission On Monday

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will announce the nationwide roll-out of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission.

Taking to Twitter recently, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person.”

The Prime Minister, during his Independence Day speech last year, had announced that “a new campaign” would begin called the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

“Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this card. From the doctor’s appointment to the medication, everything will be available in your health profile,” he had said.

The mission will be rolled out on a pilot basis in six union territories including Puducherry, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

