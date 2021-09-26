“Rivers Are Living Entities”: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme ”Mann Ki Baat”.
The radio programme was broadcasted after the prime minister recently concluded his official three-day visit to the United States. He landed in India today.
Highlights from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat:
- September is an important month as we celebrate World River Day and acknowledge tyhe contribution of the rivers that selflessly provide us with water. Rivers are living entities.
- We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is ‘World River Day’.
- For us the rivers are not a physical thing, for us the river is a living entity. In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong.
- A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the ‘Namami Gange’ campaign.
- It was Mahatma Gandhi who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement. Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu’s Jayanti with great fervour.
- The ‘Can do culture’, ‘can do determination’ and ‘can do attitude’ of our countrymen is inspiring.
- ‘One Teacher, One Call’ initiative in Uttar Pradesh is commendable.
- Today there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about Healthcare and Wellness. Traditionally such natural products are available in abundance in our country which is very beneficial for wellness.
- Moving beyond traditional farming, new experiments in farming, new options, are constantly creating new means of self-employment.
- Deen Dayal ji is one of the greatest thinkers of the last century. His philosophy of economics, his policies to empower the society, the path shown by him to Antyodaya, is as relevant as it is inspiring even today