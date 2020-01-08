PM Modi’s Assam Visit on Jan 10 Cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam has been cancelled once again amid the rising protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)

The PM was scheduled to visit Assam on Friday to inaugurate the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

Earlier also, PM’s visit along with Japan Prime Minister for Indo-Japan Summit was cancelled due to the tensed situation that prevailed in the state for the anti-CAA protests.

According to an intelligence source, the visit of Prime Minister has been cancelled saying that the present situation in Assam is not appropriate his visit to the state.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on December 29 warned of intensifying protests if the Prime Minister visits Assam to inaugurate the games.

The Assam government, however, was confident that the agitation and protests would douse by the time games began but the results seem to be opposite as the protests have been continued in the state by different organizations against the citizenship law.

Anti-CAA slogans were also raised during the India-Sri Lanka T20 match in Guwahati on Sunday.

People also raised voice against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the washed-out match.