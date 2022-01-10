PM Modi’s Security Breach Incident To Be Probed By Committee Headed By Retd SC Judge

The investigation into the security breach of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab will be handled by a high-level committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

The security breach incident that happened on January 5 has now turned into a major political row in the run-up to the state polls. In light of that, the Supreme Court today asked the BJP ruled central government and the Congress-ruled state government to halt the ongoing investigations that were ordered.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that the detailed orders regarding the new panel would be issued soon.

The court had directed in an earlier hearing on Friday that the travel records of PM Modi be preserved.

Following the events of PM Modi’s convoy being stopped for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab’s Bhatinda as it was blocked by protesting farmers, a huge political row broke out.

Visuals of SPG personnel surrounding the Prime Minister’s car went viral leading to a spat between the BJP and Congress. Blaming the Channi led Congress government in Punjab for the lapse, BJP leader Smriti Irani accused the Congress of “a murderous conspiracy to kill the PM”.

Meanwhile, Congress hit back saying this was a ploy by the BJP to cover up the embarrassment of fewer crowds at a rally to be addressed by the PM. They also alleged the PM’s travel plans were tweaked at the last moment.

