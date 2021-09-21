PM Narendra Modi to Meet Kamala Harris on September 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris on September 23, one day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, said officials.

The US President will host PM Narendra Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

During this week, when world leaders will gather in New York to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Harris, is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, said the White House.

On Wednesday, she will also lead a session at the President’s virtual COVID Summit on building back better and preparing and preventing future pandemics, according to a senior White House official.

White House recently confirmed Modi’s meet with Biden slightly ahead of the Quad Summit. This will be the first in-person meeting (of President Biden) with PM Narendra Modi on Friday. It’ll be an opportunity to really go from strength to strength from the point of view of our global partnership with India, by working together to uphold free and open Indo-Pacific, senior Biden administration official said.

