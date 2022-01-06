PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab Visit: 3-Member Panel Formed for Probe Over Security Lapse

A three-member committee has been formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enquire into serious lapses in security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave risk.

The panel was formed by the Home Ministry a day after PM Narendra Modi had to cut short his Punjab visit after he was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by some protestors.

The MHA also sought an immediate report from the state government besides asking it to fix responsibility and take strict action against those responsible.

A Spokesperson from the Ministry of Home Affairs in a tweet said, “Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022,which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.”

The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and would comprise Balbir Singh, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group. The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest. After he was stranded on the flyover due to a blockade by protesters, the prime minister had to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, Zee News reported.

The incident triggered a major political row as the BJP alleged the ruling Congress in Punjab “tried to physically harm” the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

On the defensive, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind PM Narendra Modi’s security lapse and said his government was ready for an inquiry. The Punjab government also set up a committee on Wednesday to enquire into the incident.

