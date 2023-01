India is a large country, and taking care of the needs of people from every nook and corner is quite difficult. MPs are the voices of the people. It is widely agreed that Jawaharlal Nehru laid the groundwork for the present Indian nation-state. It is believed that around 200 political parties have emerged in India since the country gained its independence in 1947. Right now, there are 14 MPs in Assam, and these are listed below.