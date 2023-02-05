List Of Chief Ministers of Goa: 1987 to present

Goa is a state located on the west coast of India, known for its beautiful beaches, Portuguese colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife. The state has a rich history, having been ruled by the Portuguese for over 450 years before being incorporated into the Indian Union in 1961. Goa is also famous for its delicious cuisine, which is a blend of Portuguese, Indian, and local flavors. The state attracts millions of tourists every year, both domestic and international, who come to enjoy its sun, sand, and sea. The state's capital, Panaji, is also a popular tourist destination, with its picturesque neighborhoods, narrow streets, and colonial-era buildings. In this article, we will be looking at the political side of Goa. We have listed down the names of all the Chief Ministers of Goa from 1987 to the present.