List of Chief Ministers of Kerala: 1956 to present

Kerala, located in southern India, is a state known for its lush greenery, serene backwaters, and rich cultural heritage. The state boasts a diverse landscape, ranging from the Western Ghats mountain range to the Arabian Sea coast. Kerala is also famous for its vibrant festivals, such as Onam, Vishu, and Thrissur Pooram, which showcase the state's rich cultural traditions. Additionally, Kerala has a rich history, with evidence of human habitation in the region dating back to the Neolithic era. The state is also known for its focus on education and healthcare, with a high literacy rate and a strong healthcare system. In this article, we will take a look at an important political aspect of Kerala. We have listed down the names of all the chief ministers of Kerala.