Full List of Governors of Assam: 1937 to present

India is a democratic country. Article 153 mandates the presence of a governor in each state. Similar to other states, the governor of Assam is appointed by the president. The first governor of Assam, Sir Robert Neil Reid, was appointed in 1939. He was a Britisher. The first Indian to become the governor of Assam was Shri Prakasha (1949). The current governor of Assam is Prof. Jagdish Mukhi.

The governor of Assam is in charge of many executive decisions that need to be taken directly by him or through his subordinates. The Governor shall serve at the pleasure of the President and be entitled to such emoluments, allowances, and privileges as are provided for in the Constitution and the Governors (Emoluments, Allowances, and Privileges) Act, 1982, and the Governors (Allowances, and Privileges) Rules, 1987.