List of all Governors Of Punjab: 1947 to Present

The Governor is the state's chief executive officer, and he has full authority over all state business. He is employed at the President's pleasure and is appointed by the Indian President. Any Indian citizen who is older than 35 years old is eligible for appointment as governor. Article 168 mandates that a governor should not be a member of the legislature of the Union or of a state. He is also prohibited from holding any positions that would bring in money. The state's governor will have judicial, legislative, financial, and executive powers. He does not, however, have the same diplomatic, military, or emergency powers as the Indian President. The 29th Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit took office in August 2021. The current governor has held that position in a number of different states. All of the governors of Punjab have served as Chandigarh's administrators since 1985. The names of all the governors of Punjab have been mentioned in this list.