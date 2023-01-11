MPs of India: Full List of MPs all the Indian States and Union Territories

In a multi-tiered parliamentary democracy like India, a Member of Parliament (MP) holds a very important position. Even members of the governing party or coalition have distinct roles and duties. In this post, we will be looking at the names of all the incumbent MPs of India.

MPs bear responsibility for making the laws our country is run by. When it comes to planning and managing the programs, they are crucial, but they are not involved in their execution. While MPs do represent the residents of their constituency, they are not responsible for addressing societal problems. Members of Parliament have the following responsibilities in addition to their many others: