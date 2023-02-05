Full list of Governors of Manipur: From 1972 to present

Manipur is a northeastern state in India bordered by Nagaland to the north, Mizoram to the south, and Assam to the west. Imphal is the capital city of Manipur and its largest city. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups, including the Meitei, Kuki, Naga, and Pangal communities. Manipur is also famous for its scenic beauty, with rolling hills, lush green valleys, and beautiful lakes. In this article, you will find the names of all the people who have served as the governor of Manipur.