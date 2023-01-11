List of all Gujarat Governors: From 1960 to Present

The State Government of Gujarat takes a number of measures to ensure that its organizational structure is conducive to the best interests of its citizens. The Governor of a state is vested with a wide range of authority and responsibility for carrying out administrative tasks, such as selecting district executives, introducing fiscal legislation, etc. The governor has extensive power in all branches of government, including the executive, judicial, financial, discretionary, and legislative branches. Mehdi Nawaz Jung was the first governor of the Indian state of Gujarat. He was the Governor of Gujarat between May 1, 1960, and August 1, 1965. To date, seventeen governors have served Gujarat. Acharya Devvrat was sworn in as the current Governor of Gujarat on July 22nd, 2019. See below for a complete rundown of all of Gujarat's governors.