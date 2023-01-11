List of Chief Ministers of Karnataka: From 1947 to Present

The Chief Minister of Karnataka is appointed by the Governor of the state. Karnataka's Chief Minister serves as the state's de facto political head, head of the Cabinet, and principal advisor to the Governor. All chief ministers in India are expected to carry out the duties outlined in Article 167 of the Indian Constitution. The term of office for the Chief Minister may not exceed 5 years. However, the number of periods a Chief Minister can serve in office is not capped.
INC member K. Chengalaraya Reddy became the first Chief Minister of Karnataka on 25 Oct 1947 and stayed in the position till 30 Mar 1952. In this list, we have mentioned all the Chief Ministers of Karnataka to date.