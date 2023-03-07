Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India, has had several Chief Ministers over the years. Ravishankar Shukla was the first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and played an instrumental role in the state's development during its early years. Arjun Singh served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for three non-consecutive terms, from 1980 to 1985, 1985 to 1988, and 1993 to 2003. He was known for his focus on education and rural development. Digvijaya Singh, who served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for two consecutive terms, from 1993 to 2003 focused on infrastructure development and poverty reduction during his tenure. Kamal Nath served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2018 to 2020 and he focused on education, healthcare, and job creation during his short tenure. The current chief minister is Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan. To sum up, here is the full list of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh from 1956 to the present.