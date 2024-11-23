Subscribe

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) List

Hasid Khan
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Wins Trust Vote

Maharashtra, one of India’s most prominent states, has witnessed a rich political history since its formation on May 1, 1960. The Chief Minister (CM) is the head of the state government, playing a pivotal role in policymaking and administration. Over the decades, Maharashtra has seen numerous leaders from diverse political backgrounds holding the CM’s office. This blog provides a detailed list of all Maharashtra Chief Ministers, along with their tenures and contributions to the state’s development.

Overview of the Chief Minister’s Role in Maharashtra

The Chief Minister serves as the executive head of the state and is responsible for implementing policies, overseeing development, and addressing the needs of Maharashtra’s citizens. Appointed by the Governor, the CM leads the Council of Ministers, formulating strategies for sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Maharashtra’s CM also plays a significant role in representing the state’s interests at the national level.

The position demands exceptional leadership skills, and the state has seen a variety of leaders bring unique approaches to governance.

Key Facts About Maharashtra Chief Ministers:

  • Formation Year: Maharashtra was established as a separate state on May 1, 1960.

  • First Chief Minister: Yashwantrao Chavan from the Indian National Congress.

  • Longest-serving CM: Vasantrao Naik, serving from 1963 to 1975.

  • Shortest Tenure: P. K. Sawant held the office for just 9 days.

  • Current Chief Minister: Eknath Shinde (as of November 2024).

  • Major Political Parties: Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Current Chief Minister of Maharashtra

As of November 2024, Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He took office on June 30, 2022, after breaking away from the Shiv Sena party. Eknath Shinde’s tenure is marked by political turbulence but also focuses on infrastructure development and addressing farmer concerns.

Attribute

Details

Chief Minister of MH

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde

Born

9th February 1965

Political Party

Shiv Sena

Constituency

Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Spouse

Lata Eknath Shinde

Children

Shrikant Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full Schedule

Poll Event

Date

Notification Date

22 October 2024

Last Date for Filing Nominations

29 October 2024

Scrutiny of Nominations

30 October 2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature

4 November 2024

Date of Poll

20 November 2024

Counting of Votes

23 November 2024

Completion of Election Process

25 November 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 members, each representing a single-seat constituency. The results of the 2024 elections will significantly influence the state's political trajectory and governance.

Political Parties in Maharashtra

Party Name

Abbreviation

Shiv Sena

-

Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP

Indian National Congress

INC

Nationalist Congress Party

NCP

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

MNS

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP

List of Maharashtra Chief Ministers (1960–Present)

Below is the list of Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers along with their tenure:

Name

Political Party

Tenure Start

Tenure End

Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (Rebel Faction)

Jun 30, 2022

Present

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (MVA Alliance)

Nov 28, 2019

Jun 29, 2022

Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party

Oct 31, 2014

Nov 12, 2019

Prithviraj Chavan

Indian National Congress

Nov 11, 2010

Sep 26, 2014

Ashok Chavan

Indian National Congress

Dec 8, 2008

Nov 9, 2010

Vilasrao Deshmukh

Indian National Congress

Nov 1, 2004

Dec 5, 2008

Sushilkumar Shinde

Indian National Congress

Jan 18, 2003

Nov 4, 2004

Vilasrao Deshmukh

Indian National Congress

Oct 18, 1999

Jan 16, 2003

Narayan Rane

Shiv Sena

Feb 1, 1999

Oct 17, 1999

Manohar Joshi

Shiv Sena

Mar 14, 1995

Jan 31, 1999

Sharad Pawar

Indian National Congress

Jun 22, 1993

Mar 14, 1995

Sudhakarrao Naik

Indian National Congress

Mar 1, 1990

Jun 22, 1993

Sharad Pawar

Indian National Congress

Jun 25, 1988

Mar 1, 1990

Shankarrao Chavan

Indian National Congress

Mar 12, 1986

Jun 24, 1988

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

Indian National Congress

Jun 2, 1985

Mar 6, 1986

Vasantdada Patil

Indian National Congress

Jan 13, 1983

Jun 1, 1985

Abdul Rehman Antulay

Indian National Congress

Feb 18, 1980

Jan 12, 1982

Sharad Pawar

Indian National Congress

Jul 18, 1978

Feb 17, 1980

Vasantdada Patil

Indian National Congress

May 17, 1977

Jul 18, 1978

Shankarrao Chavan

Indian National Congress

Feb 21, 1975

May 16, 1977

Vasantrao Naik

Indian National Congress

Dec 5, 1963

Feb 20, 1975

Marotrao Kannamwar

Indian National Congress

Nov 20, 1962

Nov 24, 1963

Yashwantrao Chavan

Indian National Congress

May 1, 1960

Nov 19, 1962

Contributions of Prominent Maharashtra CMs

  1. Yashwantrao Chavan: As the first CM, he laid the foundation for Maharashtra’s industrial and agricultural growth.

  2. Vasantrao Naik: Known for his focus on rural development and the Green Revolution.

  3. Sharad Pawar: Strengthened Maharashtra’s political presence nationally and prioritized infrastructure.

  4. Devendra Fadnavis: Promoted urban development projects like Metro Rail and affordable housing.

  5. Uddhav Thackeray: Focused on healthcare, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers have played a crucial role in shaping the state’s socio-economic and political landscape. From rural development to industrial expansion, each leader has contributed uniquely to the state's progress. The diversity in political ideologies reflects the dynamic nature of Maharashtra’s governance, making it one of India’s most influential states.

FAQs

1. Who was the first CM of Maharashtra?
The first CM of Maharashtra was Yashwantrao Chavan.

2. Who served the longest as Maharashtra’s CM?
Vasantrao Naik served the longest, from 1963 to 1975.

3. How many CMs has Maharashtra had?
Maharashtra has had 22 Chief Ministers as of November 2024.

4. Who is the current CM of Maharashtra?
Eknath Shinde is the current CM, serving since June 30, 2022.

5. Which political party has ruled Maharashtra the most?
The Indian National Congress has governed Maharashtra for the majority of its history.