Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) List

Maharashtra, one of India’s most prominent states, has witnessed a rich political history since its formation on May 1, 1960. The Chief Minister (CM) is the head of the state government, playing a pivotal role in policymaking and administration. Over the decades, Maharashtra has seen numerous leaders from diverse political backgrounds holding the CM’s office. This blog provides a detailed list of all Maharashtra Chief Ministers, along with their tenures and contributions to the state’s development.
Overview of the Chief Minister’s Role in Maharashtra
The Chief Minister serves as the executive head of the state and is responsible for implementing policies, overseeing development, and addressing the needs of Maharashtra’s citizens. Appointed by the Governor, the CM leads the Council of Ministers, formulating strategies for sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Maharashtra’s CM also plays a significant role in representing the state’s interests at the national level.
The position demands exceptional leadership skills, and the state has seen a variety of leaders bring unique approaches to governance.
Key Facts About Maharashtra Chief Ministers:
-
Formation Year: Maharashtra was established as a separate state on May 1, 1960.
-
First Chief Minister: Yashwantrao Chavan from the Indian National Congress.
-
Longest-serving CM: Vasantrao Naik, serving from 1963 to 1975.
-
Shortest Tenure: P. K. Sawant held the office for just 9 days.
-
Current Chief Minister: Eknath Shinde (as of November 2024).
-
Major Political Parties: Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Current Chief Minister of Maharashtra
As of November 2024, Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He took office on June 30, 2022, after breaking away from the Shiv Sena party. Eknath Shinde’s tenure is marked by political turbulence but also focuses on infrastructure development and addressing farmer concerns.
|
Attribute
|
Details
|
Chief Minister of MH
|
Eknath Sambhaji Shinde
|
Born
|
9th February 1965
|
Political Party
|
Shiv Sena
|
Constituency
|
Kopri-Pachpakhadi
|
Spouse
|
Lata Eknath Shinde
|
Children
|
Shrikant Shinde
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full Schedule
|
Poll Event
|
Date
|
Notification Date
|
22 October 2024
|
Last Date for Filing Nominations
|
29 October 2024
|
Scrutiny of Nominations
|
30 October 2024
|
Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature
|
4 November 2024
|
Date of Poll
|
20 November 2024
|
Counting of Votes
|
23 November 2024
|
Completion of Election Process
|
25 November 2024
The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 members, each representing a single-seat constituency. The results of the 2024 elections will significantly influence the state's political trajectory and governance.
Political Parties in Maharashtra
|
Party Name
|
Abbreviation
|
Shiv Sena
|
-
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
BJP
|
Indian National Congress
|
INC
|
Nationalist Congress Party
|
NCP
|
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
|
MNS
|
Aam Aadmi Party
|
AAP
List of Maharashtra Chief Ministers (1960–Present)
Below is the list of Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers along with their tenure:
|
Name
|
Political Party
|
Tenure Start
|
Tenure End
|
Eknath Shinde
|
Shiv Sena (Rebel Faction)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Present
|
Uddhav Thackeray
|
Shiv Sena (MVA Alliance)
|
Nov 28, 2019
|
Jun 29, 2022
|
Devendra Fadnavis
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Oct 31, 2014
|
Nov 12, 2019
|
Prithviraj Chavan
|
Indian National Congress
|
Nov 11, 2010
|
Sep 26, 2014
|
Ashok Chavan
|
Indian National Congress
|
Dec 8, 2008
|
Nov 9, 2010
|
Vilasrao Deshmukh
|
Indian National Congress
|
Nov 1, 2004
|
Dec 5, 2008
|
Sushilkumar Shinde
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jan 18, 2003
|
Nov 4, 2004
|
Vilasrao Deshmukh
|
Indian National Congress
|
Oct 18, 1999
|
Jan 16, 2003
|
Narayan Rane
|
Shiv Sena
|
Feb 1, 1999
|
Oct 17, 1999
|
Manohar Joshi
|
Shiv Sena
|
Mar 14, 1995
|
Jan 31, 1999
|
Sharad Pawar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jun 22, 1993
|
Mar 14, 1995
|
Sudhakarrao Naik
|
Indian National Congress
|
Mar 1, 1990
|
Jun 22, 1993
|
Sharad Pawar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jun 25, 1988
|
Mar 1, 1990
|
Shankarrao Chavan
|
Indian National Congress
|
Mar 12, 1986
|
Jun 24, 1988
|
Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jun 2, 1985
|
Mar 6, 1986
|
Vasantdada Patil
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jan 13, 1983
|
Jun 1, 1985
|
Abdul Rehman Antulay
|
Indian National Congress
|
Feb 18, 1980
|
Jan 12, 1982
|
Sharad Pawar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jul 18, 1978
|
Feb 17, 1980
|
Vasantdada Patil
|
Indian National Congress
|
May 17, 1977
|
Jul 18, 1978
|
Shankarrao Chavan
|
Indian National Congress
|
Feb 21, 1975
|
May 16, 1977
|
Vasantrao Naik
|
Indian National Congress
|
Dec 5, 1963
|
Feb 20, 1975
|
Marotrao Kannamwar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Nov 20, 1962
|
Nov 24, 1963
|
Yashwantrao Chavan
|
Indian National Congress
|
May 1, 1960
|
Nov 19, 1962
Contributions of Prominent Maharashtra CMs
-
Yashwantrao Chavan: As the first CM, he laid the foundation for Maharashtra’s industrial and agricultural growth.
-
Vasantrao Naik: Known for his focus on rural development and the Green Revolution.
-
Sharad Pawar: Strengthened Maharashtra’s political presence nationally and prioritized infrastructure.
-
Devendra Fadnavis: Promoted urban development projects like Metro Rail and affordable housing.
-
Uddhav Thackeray: Focused on healthcare, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conclusion
Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers have played a crucial role in shaping the state’s socio-economic and political landscape. From rural development to industrial expansion, each leader has contributed uniquely to the state's progress. The diversity in political ideologies reflects the dynamic nature of Maharashtra’s governance, making it one of India’s most influential states.
FAQs
1. Who was the first CM of Maharashtra?
The first CM of Maharashtra was Yashwantrao Chavan.
2. Who served the longest as Maharashtra’s CM?
Vasantrao Naik served the longest, from 1963 to 1975.
3. How many CMs has Maharashtra had?
Maharashtra has had 22 Chief Ministers as of November 2024.
4. Who is the current CM of Maharashtra?
Eknath Shinde is the current CM, serving since June 30, 2022.
5. Which political party has ruled Maharashtra the most?
The Indian National Congress has governed Maharashtra for the majority of its history.