Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) List

Maharashtra, one of India’s most prominent states, has witnessed a rich political history since its formation on May 1, 1960. The Chief Minister (CM) is the head of the state government, playing a pivotal role in policymaking and administration. Over the decades, Maharashtra has seen numerous leaders from diverse political backgrounds holding the CM’s office. This blog provides a detailed list of all Maharashtra Chief Ministers, along with their tenures and contributions to the state’s development.

Overview of the Chief Minister’s Role in Maharashtra

The Chief Minister serves as the executive head of the state and is responsible for implementing policies, overseeing development, and addressing the needs of Maharashtra’s citizens. Appointed by the Governor, the CM leads the Council of Ministers, formulating strategies for sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Maharashtra’s CM also plays a significant role in representing the state’s interests at the national level.

The position demands exceptional leadership skills, and the state has seen a variety of leaders bring unique approaches to governance.

Key Facts About Maharashtra Chief Ministers:

Formation Year : Maharashtra was established as a separate state on May 1, 1960.

First Chief Minister : Yashwantrao Chavan from the Indian National Congress.

Longest-serving CM : Vasantrao Naik, serving from 1963 to 1975.

Shortest Tenure : P. K. Sawant held the office for just 9 days.

Current Chief Minister : Eknath Shinde (as of November 2024).

Major Political Parties: Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Current Chief Minister of Maharashtra

As of November 2024, Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He took office on June 30, 2022, after breaking away from the Shiv Sena party. Eknath Shinde’s tenure is marked by political turbulence but also focuses on infrastructure development and addressing farmer concerns.

Attribute Details Chief Minister of MH Eknath Sambhaji Shinde Born 9th February 1965 Political Party Shiv Sena Constituency Kopri-Pachpakhadi Spouse Lata Eknath Shinde Children Shrikant Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full Schedule

Poll Event Date Notification Date 22 October 2024 Last Date for Filing Nominations 29 October 2024 Scrutiny of Nominations 30 October 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature 4 November 2024 Date of Poll 20 November 2024 Counting of Votes 23 November 2024 Completion of Election Process 25 November 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 members, each representing a single-seat constituency. The results of the 2024 elections will significantly influence the state's political trajectory and governance.

Political Parties in Maharashtra

Party Name Abbreviation Shiv Sena - Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Indian National Congress INC Nationalist Congress Party NCP Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS Aam Aadmi Party AAP

List of Maharashtra Chief Ministers (1960–Present)

Below is the list of Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers along with their tenure:

Name Political Party Tenure Start Tenure End Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena (Rebel Faction) Jun 30, 2022 Present Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena (MVA Alliance) Nov 28, 2019 Jun 29, 2022 Devendra Fadnavis Bharatiya Janata Party Oct 31, 2014 Nov 12, 2019 Prithviraj Chavan Indian National Congress Nov 11, 2010 Sep 26, 2014 Ashok Chavan Indian National Congress Dec 8, 2008 Nov 9, 2010 Vilasrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress Nov 1, 2004 Dec 5, 2008 Sushilkumar Shinde Indian National Congress Jan 18, 2003 Nov 4, 2004 Vilasrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress Oct 18, 1999 Jan 16, 2003 Narayan Rane Shiv Sena Feb 1, 1999 Oct 17, 1999 Manohar Joshi Shiv Sena Mar 14, 1995 Jan 31, 1999 Sharad Pawar Indian National Congress Jun 22, 1993 Mar 14, 1995 Sudhakarrao Naik Indian National Congress Mar 1, 1990 Jun 22, 1993 Sharad Pawar Indian National Congress Jun 25, 1988 Mar 1, 1990 Shankarrao Chavan Indian National Congress Mar 12, 1986 Jun 24, 1988 Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Indian National Congress Jun 2, 1985 Mar 6, 1986 Vasantdada Patil Indian National Congress Jan 13, 1983 Jun 1, 1985 Abdul Rehman Antulay Indian National Congress Feb 18, 1980 Jan 12, 1982 Sharad Pawar Indian National Congress Jul 18, 1978 Feb 17, 1980 Vasantdada Patil Indian National Congress May 17, 1977 Jul 18, 1978 Shankarrao Chavan Indian National Congress Feb 21, 1975 May 16, 1977 Vasantrao Naik Indian National Congress Dec 5, 1963 Feb 20, 1975 Marotrao Kannamwar Indian National Congress Nov 20, 1962 Nov 24, 1963 Yashwantrao Chavan Indian National Congress May 1, 1960 Nov 19, 1962

Contributions of Prominent Maharashtra CMs

Yashwantrao Chavan: As the first CM, he laid the foundation for Maharashtra’s industrial and agricultural growth. Vasantrao Naik: Known for his focus on rural development and the Green Revolution. Sharad Pawar: Strengthened Maharashtra’s political presence nationally and prioritized infrastructure. Devendra Fadnavis: Promoted urban development projects like Metro Rail and affordable housing. Uddhav Thackeray: Focused on healthcare, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers have played a crucial role in shaping the state’s socio-economic and political landscape. From rural development to industrial expansion, each leader has contributed uniquely to the state's progress. The diversity in political ideologies reflects the dynamic nature of Maharashtra’s governance, making it one of India’s most influential states.

FAQs

1. Who was the first CM of Maharashtra?

The first CM of Maharashtra was Yashwantrao Chavan.

2. Who served the longest as Maharashtra’s CM?

Vasantrao Naik served the longest, from 1963 to 1975.

3. How many CMs has Maharashtra had?

Maharashtra has had 22 Chief Ministers as of November 2024.

4. Who is the current CM of Maharashtra?

Eknath Shinde is the current CM, serving since June 30, 2022.

5. Which political party has ruled Maharashtra the most?

The Indian National Congress has governed Maharashtra for the majority of its history.