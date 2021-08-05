Prashant Kishor Resigns as Principal Advisor to Punjab CM

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor resigned as Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. In a letter to Amarinder Singh, Prashant Kishor also says he has yet to decide on his next move.

“As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from an active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility,” Mr. Kishor says in his letter.

The move of Prashant Kishor is bound to disappoint the Chief Minister ahead of the Punjab election next year, which he approaches amid a fragile truce with his rival Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The strategist’s appointment was announced by Amarinder Singh in March when Mr. Kishor was managing a harrowing Bengal campaign for Mamata Banerjee versus the BJP.

“Happy to share that Prashant Kishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!” – Mr. Singh, aka “Captain”, had tweeted. The strategist was given cabinet rank in Punjab.

Sources close to Mr. Kishor say he never really took on the job.

