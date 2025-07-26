600+ PhD Students at Risk as IIT Guwahati Warns of Cutting Stipends, Facilities

Tensions have escalated inside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati as the ongoing standoff between research scholars and the institute’s administration shows no signs of abating. The issue, which began as a protest over the mandatory registration fee, has now evolved into a larger movement against what students describe as “institutional harassment” and “a blatant disregard for livelihoods.”

The administration, in a mail circulated to research scholars this week, extended the registration deadline to July 29, 2025, citing a special consideration following a request from the Students' Gymkhana Council. However, the reprieve has done little to ease the growing anxiety among the campus community.

At the heart of the crisis lies the administration’s warning: failure to complete registration—including fee payment—will result in denial of access to academic, hostel, and campus facilities, including medical insurance. Moreover, stipends for PhD scholars will be “put on hold.”

“This is a complete harassment. The administration is essentially threatening to cut us off from our basic rights and means of survival,” said a PhD scholar, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Pratidin Time. “They are well aware that many of us depend entirely on the stipend—not just for research, but for food, shelter, and even to support our families. This move is inhumane.”

An Instagram handle ‘@iitgprotests’, believed to be run by students, issued a strong statement following the email:

“IIT Guwahati admin threatens again: PhD stipends to be stopped! No access to academic facilities and hostel facilities. THE CAREERS AND LIVELIHOODS OF 600+ PHD SCHOLARS ARE AT STAKE!”

The mail from the Academic Office reads:

“Dear Student,

As per the academic calendar, the last date of registration with fine is 29 July 2025. It has been observed that you have not registered. This is to remind you to complete registration including fee payment by 29 July 2025. Considering the request from the Students' Gymkhana Council, you will be permitted to pay the fee without fine until 29 July 2025 as a special case.

Failure to do so will result in loss of access to academic, hostel, and campus facilities, including Group Medical Insurance. Assistantship, if availed, will also be put on hold.”

IIT-Guwahati Admin issues notice to students

The tone of the message has further infuriated many scholars, who view the mail as coercive and devoid of empathy. Scholars argue that the administration’s stance fails to account for the financial precarity faced by many research students—particularly those from marginalised or economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Another PhD student told Pratidin Time that more than 70% of research scholars across departments have refused to pay the fee, citing both affordability and principle.

“PhD students are not just researchers. We are teaching assistants, project workers, and often the only earning members in our families. Many of us come from SC, ST, OBC and other marginalised communities. The stipend is already meagre. Now they want to weaponise it against us? This is outrageous,” the student added.

The ongoing protest, which began weeks ago, has already seen multiple departments—including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, and the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS)—boycott academic duties in solidarity over the registration fee deadlock.

Despite repeated appeals, students allege that the administration has remained unyielding, showing little inclination to resolve the matter with dialogue or compassion.

The larger concern now looming over the academic community is the possible disruption to research output, coursework, and ongoing projects, many of which are funded by external agencies or linked to national missions.

Calls are growing louder for the Ministry of Education and other central authorities to intervene and ensure that the situation does not spiral further. Students have also hinted at seeking legal recourse if the threats to stipends and housing continue.

As the July 29 deadline approaches, uncertainty hangs heavy over one of India’s premier institutes of technology—raising fundamental questions about academic governance, student welfare, and the responsibilities of public institutions in ensuring equitable access to higher education.

