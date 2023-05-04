A Day Spent In Kaziranga National Orchid And Biodiversity Park | Part 1

Here in today’s edition, we shall take you through the orchid park and other marvels that left us dumbstruck on our visit of Kaziranga.

Our trip on the day began with a journey from Guwahati to Kaziranga. After a four-and-a-half hour car ride, we reached the orchid park and were greeted by Sumitra Rabha, an orchid expert and guide who showed us around the orchid park. Two days before our visit, Akhil Gogoi had taken to social media to share pictures of the new orchid species, which were yet to be named. While our plans were to gather information about this entirely new species of orchids brought into the Kaziranga Orchid Park, we were surprised by everything that the park had to offer.